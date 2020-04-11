Checking In: How Are You Doing As We Confront The Coronavirus?

By Claudia Delgadillo

So, how are you doing?

We continue to check in with our neighbors as we all live with the challenges of COVID-19.

“The world will not be the same after this. And perhaps that’s a good thing.”

Who: Alexander Hagler, co-owner of Center Street Wellness

Neighborhood: Harambee

How has your life been since we’ve been told to stay home? My days have changed a lot. I never really understood the scope of my community until this happened. The places I can’t go. The people I can’t see. It definitely puts things into perspective. I’m investing a lot in my home life now.

What do you feel you need more of? As a citizen and a business owner, I feel I need more assistance. The working class has lost a lot of income because of this, but those at the top still expect to get paid regardless, so some assistance would be appreciated.

What do you need less of? I need less social media. It’s difficult because as a business owner I need social media more than ever to engage with customers and my community. However, the more I lean into social media, the more stir crazy I get!

Say something to inspire your neighbor: Instead of thinking about how this virus will hurt our economy and our way of life, think of how this will make us a stronger and more resilient community. The world will not be the same after this. And perhaps that’s a good thing.

“My life has shifted into a game of waiting and wondering.”

Who: Lilo Allen, co-founder of the Bronzeville Collective MKE

Neighborhood: Capitol Heights

How has your life been since we’ve been told to stay home? My life has shifted into a game of waiting and wondering. I’m wondering if my business can sustain being closed for so long. I’m waiting to hear if I will be awarded the grants that I applied for. I’m wondering what the impact this virus will have on my business moving forward. I’m waiting to be told the truth from our government and its leader.

What do you need more of? Right now, I just need more peace of mind. I’m self-employed, and I’ve never had to apply for any type of assistance, and I don’t know much about those processes, so it’s frustrating.

What do you need less of? I need less sensationalized media. We don’t need to hear about every death or serious illness that may come from this. What we need now is information on how best to be healthy, how to treat and care for yourself if infected, and how to access the help that we need – financial and otherwise.

Say something to inspire your neighbor: Don’t cave into the pressure to be productive. I do believe this is a time to be introspective and to clean or knock some things off of our home “to do” list. I also believe that right now many people are in a space of worrying and have entered a new spiral of anxiety or depression. Whatever you choose to do with this time – remember, it’s your time. Don’t feel guilty for just making it through the day. That in itself is an accomplishment.

