Checking in: How are Educators Doing as We Confront the Coronavirus?

By Claudia Delgadillo

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

So, how are you doing?

This week, we are checking in with educators and school staff to learn how they are managing during this time.

‘We will not be able to go back, but we can move forward together’

Who: Nicolo Onorato, special education teacher at Ronald Reagan High School

Neighborhood: Bay View

How has your life been since we’ve been told to stay indoors?

What do you do when everything comes to a screeching halt? I was lucky to be able to spend time with my family, check in with my students, and throw myself into the effort to pass the MPS referendum. Being told to stay away from people makes people want to reach out all the more. I couldn’t imagine being socially distant in the time before social media. I have been reaching out to my students, and we are trying to arrange digital hangouts once a week. It is tough because my students have special needs and often struggle with technology. We are doing the best we can under the circumstances.

What do you feel you need more of?

We need recognition and empathy for those who are struggling during this. I believe this will pass, and we will be stronger for it, but we need more people to push back against the systemic oppression that shaped the inequity that has dragged many of our brothers and sisters down. We need more leaders, and more clarity of vision for a more equitable future.

What do you need less of?

I need less uneducated “experts.” We need to trust the professionals, do what is best for everyone, even if it is inconvenient.

Say something to inspire your neighbor.

We look out for each other. We are strong together. We will get through this together, and when we do, I look forward to embracing you as my brothers and sisters in humanity. We will not be able to go back, but we can move forward together.

‘Enjoy the little things that are sometimes taken for granted’

Who: Mariela Fonseca, career readiness coordinator at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

Neighborhood: Polonia

How has your life been since we’ve been told to stay indoors?

It was difficult adjusting from our normal schedule. During quarantine, I support my students with resume building, virtual interviews and online etiquette. I check in on their emotional needs and am available when they need someone to vent to or need self-care guidance.

My son, Axel, attends Stellar, Carmen’s elementary school. His teachers call once a week to check if we need any support during this time. We receive daily instructional videos and practice assignments on phonics, math and literacy.

Every Friday, his teachers and friends connect through Zoom and share laughs. His teachers have made it possible for Axel to learn from home. I still feel confident Axel will be ready for first grade.

What you feel you need more of?

I need hugs! I am an extrovert, so this time away from others has been difficult and emotionally draining. I am trying to use this time as productively as I possibly can. This time is a reminder to prioritize what is really important and enjoy the little things that are sometimes taken for granted when life gets so busy.

What do you need less of?

I need less negative information on social media.

Say something to inspire your neighbor.

Don’t lose hope, take one day at a time, and always practice self-care. Take an opportunity to learn something new and continue being a lifelong learner.