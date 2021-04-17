Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson Calls for Milwaukee County to Go Carbon Neutral, Battle Climate Change

By Hayley Crandall

The Committee on Parks, Energy, and Environment has recommended adoption of two climate change combat proposals sponsored by Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, a press release announced earlier this week.

The first resolution focuses on committing Milwaukee County to going carbon neutral by 2050. Additionally, it requests the Director of Sustainability develop a plan to achieve this in facilities and operations by that target year, according to the press release.

The second resolution extends commitment by officially joining the Wisconsin Local Government Climate Coalition which focuses on helping local governments pursuing clean energy and climate change solutions. This resolution names the County’s Director of Sustainability to serve as the representative and advocate for the area, the press released outlined. There is no cost to joining.

These proposes are major steps that not only help the environment but are also important towards reaching racial equity, Nicholson explained in the press release.

“Becoming carbon neutral by 2050 is essential if we want to avoid a climate catastrophe,” Nicholson said in the release. “In many instances, communities of color will be hit hardest by climate change. That is why it is essential for Milwaukee County to lead on this issue if we plan to achieve racial equity. I look forward to working with local governments across Wisconsin to reach our climate goals.”

The first recommended resolution also supports Milwaukee County’s interest in participating in We Energies’ Solar Now program. Through this program, We Energies partners with local governments, businesses and nonprofits to take steps to install solar panels on roofs and other lands.

The press release also outlined that these proposals build upon previous actions also focused on climate change, including a 2017 resolution aligning the county with the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement, and a resolution that formed the City- County Joint Taskforce on Climate and Economic Equity.

Both resolutions will be considered by the County Board, conveniently, on Earth Day, April 22.