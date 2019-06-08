Brotherhood Over Everything, A.D.H.D comes Full Circle after releasing Solo Projects

By Dylan Deprey

The Milwaukee Hip-Hop trio Adolescent Devious, or A.D.H.D has a sound all of its own. With infusion of the trap banger and conscious lyrical substance, the trio represents a voice for those pushing for greatness, even when the circumstances are most grim.

Tracks like “Telling Myself” and “Soul Brothers,” are self-empowerment anthems that inspire those to push through the hardest situation in life, while others like the fan favorite, “Jericho” address Milwaukee’s hyper segregation and distrust between the police and the Black community.

Jalen G, Joshua Jenkins and G-Gifted have been grinding since the last time the Milwaukee Courier caught up with them at a talent showcase in 2017. Since then, there has been an album, EP, three solo projects, countless local shows and even making trips out to Brooklyn to perform. A.D.H.D has coined their sound and laid their hardships on tracks, and they continue to strive for Black excellence.

As Jalen G sets on releasing his first solo project, the three have linked up for his first single “The World is Mine.” The song has an ominous tone that reflects the adversities the trio have experienced during their life in Milwaukee.

Although he doesn’t have a title for it yet, Jalen G said he was excited to finally release his first solo project.

“My brothers dropped their albums, and I got to see the process they went through and all the fun they had making it, and I got to see how they felt after the finished project. I can’t wait to feel that because I’m really putting a lot of work into this album,” he said.

After their first full length project, “Full Circle,” in 2016, Joshua Jenkins said he was skeptical about asking his A.D.H.D brothers about branching off and doing a solo project.

“I told him that if he thinks he should do it, and it’s God telling him to do it, he has to do it,” G-Gifted said.

Jenkins eventually dropped his first project, “Redemption,” in 2017. “Redemption’ was his declaration to Hip-Hop, and a dedication to the craft. He laid his heart and soul out on every track, which included addressing the lack of support on his choice to pursue music from close family.

He said his first project helped him craft an album-making formula, which enhanced his skills and sound even further on his second album, “Lionh3arted,” in 2018.

During this time, G-Gifted said he was inspired by his A.D.H.D brethren. He said that while creating his first album, “Rise of the Gifted,” he settled in and stayed home to hone in on the project. The project was focused around him picking himself up from any negative situation he had been through.

“I went through a lot in my life, and it just molded into my album,” G-Gifted said.

As the trio have paved their own lanes for solo careers, they remain a humble unit. They are persistent on being as real as possible, whether it’s in their music or actions, all while representing their City to the fullest, both the good and the bad.

“We’re young, but we’re very vigilant, and we have to talk about these things because it would never bring any awareness or any change. A lot of times people talk about certain things in their music, but are completely different person in real life,” Joshua Jenkins said.

Whether it’s performing at local schools, or getting their hands dirty during a community clean-ups, they are role models and a voice for Milwaukee’s youth.

“There’s a lot of youth who have never even crossed the bridge and have never even seen the other side of Milwaukee, they don’t even know it’s there,” Joshua Jenkins said. “They need inspiration, hope and understanding and that’s what we bring.”

Check out the new music video for “World is Mine” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5x78CTcw8sk