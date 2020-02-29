Bloomberg Takes Lead On Immigration

America’s legal immigration system has not been overhauled in 30 years and it is no secret that our system no longer meets the needs of our economy and our communities. According to a 2019 report from the Migration Policy Institute, federal dollars spent on immigration enforcement — including detention and deportation — now outpaces spending on all other federal criminal law enforcement agencies combined. Making matters worse, President Donald Trump has diverted billions in funding to pay for an ineffective border wall, while wait times caused by inefficiencies at United States- Mexico ports of entry could cost the U.S. $69 billion in GDP.

In addition to being wildly expensive and ineffective, the Trump Administration’s immigration system is extremely inhumane. A USA TODAY Network investigation found that since Trump took office, there have been more than 400 allegations of sexual assault or abuse at least 29 fatalities in detention facilities overseen by ICE. Trump’s cruel and incompetent policies have ripped families apart, created chaos at the border, and paralyzed an already inefficient system. The Trump Administration has effectively closed many of the existing avenues for immigrants, through policies such as the travel ban, Zero Tolerance policy at the Southern border and the institution of the Migrant Protection Protocols, and the elimination of DACA.

Mike Bloomberg is the exact opposite of Trump on the issue of immigration. He believes that immigrants are key to America’s success and that our diversity is what makes our country great. That’s why he’ll lead on overhauling our immigration system, restoring American values, and he will end inhumane practices championed by Trump that are ineffective, wasteful, and cruel, like separating families, caging children, and rescinding protections for Dreamers. Mike’s plan will modernize ports of entry and implement sensible enforcement priorities to protect national security while also welcoming immigrants. His plan also opens America’s doors to the immigrants our communities and economy need, and ensures that new Americans and their neighbors have the tools they need to thrive.

Mike has experience in getting results for our immigrant community as the Mayor of our nation’s immigrant capital, New York City, for 12 years and he knows how much immigrants strengthen our economy and communities. America doesn’t need more of Trump’s fear mongering – what we need is a modern immigration system that honors our history and reads us for the future. As President, Mike will get it done.