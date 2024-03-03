Billboards in Wisconsin Slam Trump for his Role Ripping Away IVF Access, Reproductive Rights

By Urban Media News

Following the cruel Alabama Supreme Court decision that is ripping away access to IVF from Americans trying to start a family, the DNC is launching a bilingual billboard campaign in battleground states across the country holding Donald Trump accountable for these devastating attacks on reproductive freedoms – from abortion to IVF. Trump is running on an extreme anti-freedom agenda, including taking credit for the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the resulting extreme abortion bans across the country, while backing a nationwide ban that would end access to abortion for millions if given a second term. The campaign hammers Trump’s unpopular and dangerous record in English and Spanish with 40 billboards strategically placed across Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

DNC Spokesperson Rhyan Lake released the following statement: “Donald Trump is the reason why cruel abortion bans across the country are ripping away women’s reproductive freedom and threatening access to IVF for Americans trying to start a family. Trump is proudly responsible for appointing the three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and wants to go even further by banning abortion nationwide. Americans are sickened by Trump and MAGA Republicans’ attacks on their right to make their own decisions for their families, and voters across the country know that these freedoms are on the ballot this November.”