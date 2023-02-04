Big Bird Could Teach Adults A Thing or Two

Legislatively Speaking

By Senator Lena C. Taylor

On January 23, 2023 we lost a friend from our youth that you likely didn’t know by name. But if I sang a song, you could likely guess.

Sunny Day

Sweepin’ the

clouds away

On my way

to where the

air is sweet

Can you tell me

how to get?

How to get to

Sesame Street

What I didn’t know is that the show was born out of concern about Black children who were struggling in school during the Civil Rights Movement. It is no secret that education was intentionally kept out of the reach of Black people during the era of slavery. Subpar and unequal schools permeated African-American neighborhoods and public schools.

While lawyers and activists were fighting these systemic inequities in courtrooms and classrooms, Morrisett decided to use television to help improve access to education.

It never dawned on me that Ernie and his cohorts lived in an urban setting. Yes, Elmo, Bert, and Grover looked very different from each other. I don’t know that I thought about these characters representing diversity and inclusion. I simply knew they were different colors, sizes and shapes. However, some folks figured it out.

One year after Sesame Street was created in 1969, the state of Mississippi banned the show from airing on their public airways. In 1970, Mississippi’s State Commission on Education actually said that the show had a “highly integrated cast of children” and that “Mississippi was not ready for it.” I was in preschool when they made that decision! I knew nothing about race.

Come and play

Everything’s A-OK

Friendly neighbors there

That’s where we meet

Can you tell me

how to get

How to get to

Sesame Street

Today, I better understand the lines “Everything’s A-OK, Friendly neighbors there”. Ruby Bridges, the Little Rock Nine, and the March on Milwaukee represented communities where it wasn’t okay for black children. Eerily, laws are being introduced and enacted in 2023, reminiscent of the 1950’s and 60’s. These actions intentionally seek to disenfranchise the history that accompanies Black children. Amazing how Big Bird got it right and so many adults get it wrong.