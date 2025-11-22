Beyond the Game: How Kyren Lacy’s Story Deepened Our Commitment to Sport Social Work

Kweku’s Korner

By Adrian R. Thompson, MBA, LCSW and

Andrea N. Thompson, MBA, LCSW

Kyren Lacy’s story mirrors many in college athletics. He was a talented young man chasing his dream on the field for all to see. Suddenly, that dream ended. Behind the scenes, his mental health unraveled, unseen by highlight reels. Lacy’s story exposed the silent emotional burden athletes bear and underscored the urgent need for social work in sports.

Sport social work acknowledges athletes as a vulnerable population. This specialized field combines sport knowledge with social work principles to provide support for athletes’ emotional, social, environmental, and psychological needs. Lacy’s story is one example of how, more than ever, social workers must get in the game.

Assuming Lacy was not connected to mental health services, we reflected on how a social worker’s support might have changed his experience. Athletes are not immune to unpredictable life circumstances. They may face social and financial exploitation and emotional distress. They need advocates beyond their coach—trained sport social workers and mental health professionals must provide advocacy, support, and therapeutic services. In Lacy’s case, it appears intervention may have been missed. His story inspired us to connect with organizations like the Alliance of Social Workers in Sports (ASWIS) and to pursue research into athletes’ mental health and well-being, as well as racial and gender dynamics among coaching staff and their impacts.

Athletes don’t exist in a silo. Their experience is deeply connected to a larger ecosystem. Sport social workers understand that interactions with coaching staff, the culture of an academic institution and athletic team, teammates, and family all shape athletes’ experience and development. Athletes must be a part of athletic systems that value them for more than their talent. Certainly, high-level performance and competitive success remain essential components of sport. However, sports social workers know that for an athlete to achieve high-level performance and competitive success, the environment must be optimal.

Athletes like Lacy need to know that they are not alone. Athletes should have access to sport social workers and sport psychologists alike at every level of their career (youth, collegiate, and professional) who can assist with ensuring their overall well-being beyond the game. Athletic departments and sports teams should prioritize collaborative partnerships between professionals in sports to ensure a holistic approach to caring for our athletes. Athletes who may feel alone deserve advocacy, support, and understanding. That is why we have made a clear commitment to bridge the gap between social work and sports.