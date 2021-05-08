The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

AT&T Offering Low-Cost Broadband Service Through FCC Program

By Hayley Crandall

AT&T is helping make internet or broadband service affordable for households through the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a temporary program from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the company announced in a press release last week.

With assistance from the government program, if applicable, new and existing AT&T customers can receive service for little or no-cost. Households can receive a temporary discount of up to $50 per month. Those on Tribal lands could qualify for a discount of up to a $75 per month, according to the release.

Service varies as it aligns with what customers wish to use their discount towards, Scott VanderSanden, president of AT&T Plains States, explained.

Select AT&T Internet plans are eligible for the program, including the 1 GIG plan (Internet 1000), the release outlined. AT&T wireless plans are also eligible along with select plans from Cricket Wireless.

“It’s a function of what’s available in the marketplace,” VanderSanden said. “Those are customer choices based on what they can afford and what the credit is.”

This federal temporary program comes at a time when COVID-19 has shifted the world financially, the press release outlined. Circumstances have also moved much to the digital space.

“The at-home usage of the internet went up markedly,” VanderSanden said. “With that, customers having greater access to the internet has considerable benefits.”

Internet access is a “two-fold” situation, according to VanderSanden, with presenting issues in availability and affordability. This assistance from AT&T aids with the affordability aspect.

AT&T hopes customers have a better overall experience with their internet and, near term, have access to necessities like education and medical, he said.

Support of the EBB program is a continuation of AT&T’s focus on affordable service access. Five years ago, AT&T began Access from AT&T, its company-funded program making household internet more affordable through discounted rates on wireline service, the press release outlined. Recently, AT&T announced a $2 billion investment over the next three years to help close the digital divide.

The EBB program launches Wednesday, May 12 with AT&T accepting approved customers shortly after, according to the press release. One monthly service discount allowed per household.

Further information on the program including application qualifications can be found online, https://getemergencybroadband.org/.

More on AT&T’s role with the program can be found at https://www.att.com/help/ebb/.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470