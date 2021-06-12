Another ‘No’ from Ron Johnson

By Alex Lasry

I do not need to waste your time outlining every racist, insensitive and out-of-touch thing Sen. Ron Johnson has said and done recently. We already know all of this. What I do want to focus on is Johnson’s affinity for the word “no” when it comes to desperately needed legislation.

Johnson recently voted against the Endless Frontier Act. A bill that received unprecedented bilateral support from both Democrats and Republicans. Sixty-eight out of 100 Senators voted for its passage, because it will revitalize our nation’s research and development programs and keep us competitive on the international stage. Something you’d think we could all finally agree on. Even Mitch McConnell saw the need to invest in our people and voted yes. So, why would Johnson vote no on a bill that would obviously pass anyways?

Because Johnson has no interest in doing the job that Wisconsinites elected him to do.

Johnson’s sole objective is to stop the current administration from getting anything done to help the American people. He does not care about us; his loyalty lies with Donald Trump and Donald Trump alone.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin has been an advocate for Wisconsinites since day one, no matter who was in power. We need someone that can bring true Wisconsin values and work ethic to Washington like Baldwin does. She needs a real partner in the Senate, not an obstructionist like Johnson who repeatedly embarrasses Wisconsin on the national stage.

This bill was an opportunity for Johnson to help the Wisconsin economy, and he blew it.

While more people are currently leaving our state than moving to it, we are in a unique position where we can help change that. We have the opportunity to become a top tier destination that draws talent from across the country and world. But that starts with us making investments like the ones in the Endless Frontiers Act.

Thankfully, there were 68 Senators that understood the opportunity and were willing to do their job. Unfortunately, Johnson did what he always does and voted against the needs of the people of Wisconsin.

Johnson is bad for Wisconsin and bad for the country. We need a senator that will prioritize investments that will allow the U.S. to compete on the global stage, not a senator that will oppose every good idea because his best friend Trump wants him to.