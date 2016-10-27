United Way Creates New Position Focused on Boys and Men of Color

Shannon Reed named Director, Innovative Strategies for Boys and Men of Color

Article courtesy of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced a newly-created position for the organization – Director of Innovative Strategies for Boys and Men of Color.

Shannon Reed accepted the role and will transition from his role as Income Portfolio Manager for the organization.

“In Milwaukee, our boys and men of color are facing significant challenges that require specific, purposeful focus,” said Nicole Angresano, vice president of community impact for United Way. “As the Director of Innovative Strategies for Boys and Men of Color, Shannon will expand United Way’s partnership with community-based organizations, youth and adult residents, law enforcement, education, health system leaders, and faith-based advocates, to collectively address the most critical issues, including: education, income, health, and mentoring.”

“At United Way we want to change the narrative for boys and men of color and we understand that it is no easy task. We know that boys and men of color are adversely affected by poverty, financial hardships, and educational challenges.” said Reed. “In my new role I look forward to finding innovative ways to close these gaps while continuing to build relationships and collaborations that tangibly impact boys and men of color in our community.”

Reed earned a bachelor’s degree in Information/Technology Management with a minor in Business from Upper Iowa University and Master’s in Business Management at Cardinal Stritch University.

At United Way, Reed had managed 47 programs within 34 agency partners, for a portfolio investment value of over $4.1 million as the Income Portfolio Manager. He also represents United Way in seven community collaboratives and initiatives and serves as the lead for the Milwaukee Continuum of Care’s Coordinated Entry project for those experiencing homelessness in the Milwaukee area. Reed was also appointed to the Black Male Achievement Advisory Council (BMAAC), which looks for ways to build bridges with all sectors in the city of Milwaukee for improving the outcomes for boys and men of color.

