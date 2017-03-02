The Madison Times

Positions Open: Student Services Coordinators at UW-Madison

The Chancellor’s Scholarship (CS) and Powers-Knapp Scholarship (PKS) Programs at UW-Madison are pleased to announce the search for two Student Services Coordinators. We are seeking dynamic, enthusiastic individuals who are committed to working with academically talented and outstanding undergraduates from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. These positions will play a critical role in our programming, advising, resource referrals, and other forms of academic and personal support offered to our program Scholars. The CS/PKS Student Services Coordinator role offers a unique opportunity to work closely with undergraduate students from all areas of campus in a high-touch and holistic capacity.

TO APPLY: The complete position description and information regarding how to apply can be found at http://jobs.hr.wisc.edu/cw/en-us/job/494519/cspks-student-services-coordinator. To ensure consideration, application materials must be received by March 21, 2017.

