Positions Open: Software Development Engineer II Positions at BOP LLC

BOP LLC – Multiple Software Development Engineer II positions available in Madison, WI. Job duties involve translating functional requirements into robust, scalable, supportable solutions that work well within the overall system architecture. Requires MS in CS, Comp. Eng., Elec. Eng., Math, or rel. +1 yr. exp. or Bachelors +5 yrs. exp.

Send resume, referencing AMZ1521, including job history to: BOP LLC, an Amazon.com company, Attn: Josh Gormley, P.O. Box 81226, Seattle, WA 98108-1300.

Amazon.com is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

