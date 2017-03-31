The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Positions Open: Multiple Positions at YWCA Madison

YWCA MADISON IS HIRING FOR MULTIPLE POSITIONS WITHIN OUR AGENCY.

Please visit our website www.ywcamadison.org/jobs to view application deadlines and for information on: open position descriptions, compensation package, salary range & application instructions. Candidates should support YWCA’s mission: to eliminate racism and to empower women, as well as demonstrate multi-cultural competency & the ability to work with diverse populations. People of color & individuals bilingual/bi-cultural English/Spanish encouraged to apply.

AA/EOE

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470