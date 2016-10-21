Position Open: Volunteer and Training Coordinator at Disability Rights Wisconsin

VOLUNTEER & TRAINING COORDINATOR

Disability Rights Wisconsin seeks a Volunteer & Training Coordinator to develop a statewide volunteer legal advocate network. Duties include recruitment, training, support, and retention of pro bono attorneys and advocates. Successful candidates will be able to convey passion for serving victims of crime and abuse with disabilities in a way that compels others to volunteer their time, and to develop a system of professional support for volunteer advocates and attorneys. Travel required. Full time/benefits. Detailed position description at www.drwi.org.

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce. Submit resume and cover letter to hr@ drwi.org. Deadline: Nov 7, 2016 to be considered for 1st round of interviews.