Position Open: Public Policy Coordinator .8 FTE at Disability Rights Wisconsin

PUBLIC POLICY COORDINATOR .8 FTE

– for statewide disability advocacy agency. Will coordinate state and federal legislative and policy activities of several disability organizations in WI. Based in Madison. For detailed position description and application requirements visit www.disabilityrightswi.org or call 608-267- 0214. Salary: $36,000-$44,000 (at .8 FTE) depending on experience.

Excellent fringe benefits. Please submit letter of application and resume for consideration. Deadline: Deadline December 19, 2016. Members of racial/ethnic minority groups and persons with disabilities strongly encouraged to apply.

EEO/AA Employer.

