Position Open: Property Manager at Heartland Housing

heartland-alliance-ending-poverty

Heartland Housing (HH) seeks a Property Manager for our newest property in Madison, WI. This position is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day management of the property. The position’s focus is on occupancy, rent collection, completion of work orders, office management, resident services and relations in the property. The Property Manager will manage up to 300 units and is required to be on-call 24 hours a day. This position is the first point of contact for emergencies, including but not limited to maintenance, resident and staffing issues. To learn more about this position and to apply, please search our careers site at www.heartlandalliance.org/careers

