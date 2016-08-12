The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Police Officer at Verona Police Commission

POLICE OFFICER

The Verona Police Commission is accepting applications for Patrol Officer. The 2016 salary range is $48,133.68 and $70,580.19, depending on qualifications. If you are a police officer who is looking for a “lateral transfer” opportunity, preference may be given to candidates who are certified and/ or have experience. Application deadline is September 12, 2016, at 4:30 p.m. An application kit is available from our website at www.ci.verona.wi.us. Questions can be directed to Business Office Manager Nilles at 608-845-0924. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470