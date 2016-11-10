The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Interim Family Living Educator at UW-Extension Green & Lafayette Counties

Interim Family Living Educator (100%)
Green & Lafayette Counties

Are you interested in making a difference in the lives of children and families? Do you enjoy teaching topics that matter such as parenting, school readiness, nutrition and wellness, caring for families across the lifespan, or building family financial skills? The University of Wisconsin-Extension brings the educational resources of the University to individuals and communities in these areas and more to address critical family development needs and improve quality of life. Consider applying today!

Application Deadline:
November 29, 2016

For details on how to apply visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

We are an AA/EEO employer

