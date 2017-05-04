The Madison Times

Position Open: Habitat Restore Truck Driver & Donations Processing Associate

HABITAT RESTORE

TRUCK DRIVER & DONATIONS PROCESSING ASSOCIATE

THE HABITAT RESTORE IS SEEKING A FULL-TIME TRUCK DRIVER & DONATIONS PROCESSING ASSOCIATE. This position conducts donation pick-ups throughout the Dane County area and includes assisting the manager and assistant manager in the day-to-day operations and donation coordination of the Habitat ReStore. A clean driving record and a valid driver’s license is required

A complete job description can be found at: http://www.restoredane.org

Apply with a cover letter and resume to: Meghann Albert 1014 Fiedler Lane #29, Madison, WI 53713
or send to malbert@habitatdane.org

