Position Open: Facility and Operations Director at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center, 4-H Youth Develpoment

FACILITY AND OPERATIONS DIRECTOR (100%)

UPHAM WOODS OUTDOOR LEARNING CENTER

4-H YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

The Facility and Operations Director – Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center develops, coordinates, and implements environmental education programs for Center user groups (i.e., primarily youth groups) of the Upham Woods Outdoor Education Center and through the effective management of the buildings, equipment, facilities and grounds at the Center. The Director works with the Center Director/4H-YD Environmental Education Specialist in raising funds for the improvement of educational activities; serves as a facilitator between groups using Center facilities; and functions as primary contact for Upham Woods when the Center Director is not on site. This position is responsible for managing the facility of Upham Woods, including supervision of custodial and maintenance teams, risk management, recruiting users of the Center, fundraising, and coordinating programs for the Center including externally funded projects such as grants. The Facility and Operations Director is also responsible for coordinating programs and staff training with the Upham Woods Outdoor Education Center Program Director and the Upham Woods Outdoor Education Center Director/4H-YD Environmental Education Specialist.

Application deadline:

September 6th, 2016

For details on how to apply visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu

