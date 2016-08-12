Position Open: Donations Processing Associate at Habitat Restore West

HABITAT RESTORE WEST

DONATIONS PROCESSING ASSOCIATE

This position assists the Manager and Assistant Manager in the day-to-day operations and donation coordination of Habitat ReStore West, 5906 Odana Road, Madison. This individual acts as the main point of customer contact for incoming donations at the store.

For a complete list of job duties and application information, go to: habitatdane.org/Job-Openings.

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the Habitat ReStores are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers committed to a diverse workplace. Under our Affirmative Action plan we encourage people of color, women and individuals with a disability to apply.