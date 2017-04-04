The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Position Open: Director of Development at Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
OF DANE COUNTY
DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT

The Director of Development will be responsible for event planning, direct mailing, obtaining grants, new donor cultivation, solicitation and stewardship with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s (HFHDC) donor-centric model.

Please send resume and cover letter to:
Meghann Albert
1014 Fiedler Lane #29
Madison, WI 53713
or malbert@habitatdane.org

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the Habitat ReStores are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers committed to a diverse workplace. Under our Affirmative Action plan we encourage people of color, women and individuals with a disability to apply

