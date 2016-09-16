Position Open: Community Connector at United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County

United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County (UCP)

COMMUNITY CONNECTOR

• Full-Time

• Some weekend & evening hours

• HS diploma or equivalent

• BA/BS in Human Services or related field preferred

• 1 year experience working with individuals with developmental disabilities is required

This position is responsible for working collaboratively with professionals (area business and community members) to help promote the values that embrace the inclusion of all community members. The Community Connector will work with families living in Stoughton, Cross Plains and Mazomanie. This position will spend a portion of their time establishing connections within the local community; learning about each individual participant’s needs, interests and desires; and modeling good inclusive practices to encourage others to embrace the philosophy of community inclusion. The person in this position works to ensure that proper supports are in place and assists with recommending adaptations and accommodations to enhance participation.

To apply, submit cover letter and resume to:

Amy at amydallman@ucpdane.org

AA/EOE