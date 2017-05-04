Position Open: Borrower Advisor at Forward Community Investments

Looking for . . . Borrower Advisor

WHO WE ARE

In its capacity as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Forward Community Investments’ (FCI) mission is to build stronger and healthier communities by providing loans, advising and grants to mission-based organizations that address the root causes of racial and socioeconomic disparities and support initiatives that improve equity and make positive change possible. http://www.forwardci.org/

WHAT WE DO

Since 1994, FCI has supported Wisconsin-based projects and programs by providing loan capital, financial expertise and organizational capacity building for affordable housing, community services and economic development initiatives. We have lent more than $100 million to hundreds of mission-driven organizations, making a difference in the lives of more than 600,000 people.

WHAT WE NEED

This is a new position (April 2017) designed to work closely with our portfolio of borrowers post-closing. Its purpose is to mitigate the risk for FCI by identifying borrower needs throughout the loan term and proactively working with the borrower to address those needs; thereby, improving the chances for long-term organizational sustainability. To that end, FCI is looking for an individual who has a demonstrated interest of working in a value-based culture; and has experience either lending to or consulting with both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. The ideal candidate is a strong communicator and relationship builder with the ability to forge deep relationships and appreciates the nuances of nonprofit finance and management.

SPECIFIC JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Primary responsibilities include working with organizations that share FCI’s vision, mission and values through counseling, advice, and creating connections, and guiding borrowers and prospective borrowers through all stages of their development. This includes assisting mission-driven clients and prospective clients by proactively evaluating their overall financial health, assessing needs and providing direct business advice and guidance via site visits, one-on-one consultation, individualized work plans and/or cohort learning events.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

Our dynamic workplace requires flexibility, integrity and self-motivation. S/he will have a strong interest in supporting FCI’s values of integrity, partnership, authenticity and love and a demonstrated commitment to promoting diversity, equity and racial justice. Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree (minimum requirement); three to five years of work experience in consulting and/or real estate/ small business lending; experience working in multicultural environments; familiarity with community, economic and civic development methodologies and be driven by a passion for mission-driven work. Other expertise includes strong financial and analytical skills and superior communication and relationship skills along with an ability to adapt to a wide variety of audiences, including clients, management, peers and external partners. A driver’s license and the ability to travel and accommodate overnight visits is a requirement of the position.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to resumes@forwardci.org. Your thoughtful cover letter should address your relevant qualifications and demonstrate your passion for community. FCI is an equal opportunity employer that aggressively seeks to expand the diversity of its staff. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.