Position Open: Assistant Store Manager at Habitat Restore West

ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

This position assists the manager in the day-to-day operations of the Habitat ReStore and is capable of performing all supervisory and fiduciary duties of the manager in his/her absence. For a complete list of job duties and application information, go to: habitatdane.org/Job-Openings

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the Habitat ReStores are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers committed to a diverse workplace. Under our Affirmative Action plan we encourage people of color, women and individuals with a disability to apply.