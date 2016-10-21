Position Open: Advocacy Specialist at Disability Rights Wisconsin

ADVOCACY SPECIALIST

Disability Rights Wisconsin is seeking an Advocacy Specialist to work in our SSI Managed Care External Advocacy Project and the Medicare Part D Helpline Project. This is a limited term appointment, with a possibility of extension. This position can be located in our Madison or Milwaukee offices and will provide statewide advocacy, information and outreach to SSI related Medicaid recipients enrolled in managed care plans and Medicare Part D. Successful candidates will have previous experience with public benefits such as SSI and Med D and experience with people with disabilities. Bachelor’s Degree in related field or equivalent experience. Excellent salary and fringe benefits. For detailed position description visit www.drwi.org

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce. Submit resume and cover letter to hr@drwi.org. Deadline: Oct. 31, 2016 to be considered for first round of interviews. Will remain open until filled.