Position Open: Advocacy Specialist at Disability Rights Wisconsin

Position Announcement Advocacy Specialist

(Full Time- Madison Office)

Job Summary: The Advocacy Specialist is responsible for providing direct client advocacy and representation to individuals with disabilities and their families on a variety of disability-related issues. Other duties include: administrative tasks related to case maintenance and reporting, outreach, information and referral, systems advocacy and training.

Responsibilities:

Advocacy (75%)

1. Participate in intake, referral, and case acceptance.

2. Extensive direct client contact providing representation to individuals with disabilities statewide.

3. Provide information, guidance, consultation and technical assistance over the telephone to individuals who call for help on advocacy issues pertaining to people with disabilities.

4. Maintain a caseload of individuals needing advocacy assistance.

5. Conduct investigations into allegations of abuse, neglect rights violations and certain deaths; provide appropriate follow-up advocacy, including drafting of letters and public reports.

6. Participate as a DRW representative on statewide facility closing relocation teams.

7. Complete required intake and case recording forms, and maintain accurate records of client interactions and case progress.

8. Consult and collaborate with other DRW advocates on individual cases and advocacy issues.

Administration (15%)

9. Develop and maintain resource files on topics including legal rights of individuals, legislative and bureaucratic remedies; grievance procedures, and other advocacy resources and disability related organizations.

10. Maintain client and project files both electronically and in paper files. Comply with DRW client data reporting requirements, compile and organize client statistical data.

Outreach and Training (8%)

11. As assigned, provide training and technical assistance and advocacy strategies.

12. Perform outreach activities, with an emphasis of reaching culturally diverse groups and organizations, about DRW advocacy services.

13. Maintain effective working relationships with individuals with disabilities, advocacy groups and service providers; represent DRW on task forces, coalitions, and committees concerned with issues relevant to DRW priorities and people with disabilities.

14. As assigned, monitor legislative and governmental hearings and committees by attendance and upon occasion provide oral or written testimony. Other (<1%)

15. Develop, organize and maintain resource files on assigned substantive and advocacy topics and advocacy resources and disability related organizations.

16. As assigned, participate on internal DRW work groups or teams to develop appropriate advocacy strategies and programming for working on behalf of people with disabilities.

DRW Core Values and Mission Responsibilities:

Commit to the vision, mission and core values of DRW.

Participate fully in staff and team meetings.

Treat staff and colleagues with respect and embrace diversity.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Bachelor’s degree in an area related to the provision of advocacy services to people with disabilities; or equivalent experience of at least four years in paid or unpaid work in providing advocacy to vulnerable people may be considered in lieu of a formal advanced degree.

2. 5 years’ experience paid or unpaid providing client/patient case advocacy.

3. Demonstrated commitment to social justice issues.

4. Excellent listening, verbal and written communication skills.

5. Travel statewide required.

6. Demonstrated ability to collaborate with other agencies.

Preferred Qualifications

1. Direct paid or unpaid experience with people with mental illness and other disabilities.

2. Working knowledge of state and county mental health programs, services and delivery system.

3. Medical or clinical knowledge sufficient to aid in critical review of client treatment and facility mental health records.

4. Familiarity with Special Education and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Compensation: $42,000-$50,000 DOE

Status: Full Time Exempt

Please submit a cover letter and resume to: HR@drwi.org by May 21, 2017 at midnight. Late submissions will not be considered.

To apply for this position, go to our website for application instructions: www.drwi.org

EEO/AA employer committed to a diverse workforce.