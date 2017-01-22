NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPOINT

MADISON AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

DISTRICT BOARD MEMBERS

Notice is hereby given that the Board Appointment Committee of the Madison Area Technical College District Board will accept applications from individuals residing in the District for the appointment of three individuals to the Madison Area Technical College District Board. The Madison Area Technical College District includes portions of Dane, Sauk, Jefferson, Columbia, Marquette, Adams, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, and Rock Counties.

Categories of positions which will be open are:

Elected Official

Additional Member

Additional Member

Terms of office are three (3) years beginning on or about July 1, 2017. Board members are not paid, except for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties.

An Elected Official is defined as someone who is a state or local elected official.

All residents of the Madison Area Technical College District are eligible to serve as an Additional Member.

Note: No two members of the Madison Area Technical College District Board may be officials of the same governmental unit, nor may any district board member be a member of the school board which employs the School District Administrator member.

Applications must be submitted on forms which may be obtained at madisoncollege.edu/board-appointment-process or by contacting the Madison Area Technical College District Office, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, (608) 246-6677. Applicants must submit at least two letters of recommendation with their application supporting their candidacy to the District Board. Applicants must also attend a public hearing of the District Board Appointment Committee and be interviewed on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. Applications will be accepted no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017. No additional names will be accepted from the floor at the time of the Appointment Committee meeting.

Applications should be sent to:

Sharon Corrigan, Chairperson

Board Appointment Committee

Madison Area Technical College

1701 Wright Street

Madison, WI 53704