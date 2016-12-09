Volunteer of the Month: Wyolanda Singleton

Big Brothers Big Sisters is proud to announce Wyolanda Singleton as volunteer of the month. Wyolanda is a project manager with Project Home and she makes time to see her Little Sister Houja every Friday over her lunch hour. Houja and Wyolanda met through the Big Brothers Big Sisters School Friends Program at Lowell Elementary School. They enjoy eating lunch together, talking, and playing board games.

Houja’s teacher tells us that it means so much to her to have Wyolanda visit her each week at school and she looks forward to Fridays when she can spend time with her Big Sister. Wyolanda feels the same way about seeing her Little Sister, and tells us that it brightens her week and is a small thing that she can do to support a child in our community.

At Big Brothers Big Sisters we know that, to a child, no gift lasts longer than a little bit of time. We are always looking for caring adults who have an hour of time to give during the week to mentor a child in one of our School Friends Programs. If interested, give us a call at 608-661-5437.

Congratulations to Wyolanda on being our volunteer of the month and thank you for taking time out of your busy week to make a difference to a child in our community.