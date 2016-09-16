Volunteer of the Month Katharine Clark

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is pleased to recognize Big Sister Katharine Clark as the Volunteer of the Month for September of 2016. Katharine is a librarian for the Madison Public Libraries system. Katharine believes that “a little effort on behalf of one person can make a big difference” and became a Big to do her part in our community.

Katharine has been matched with her Little Sister Alivia since July of 2015 and tells the staff at Big Brothers Big Sisters that she could not have been better matched with a Little Sister. Alivia says that she enjoys Katharine’s funny personality and describes her as funny and goofy.

Recently, Katharine and Alivia attend the Big Brothers Big Sisters Backpack & Picnic Event held at UW Health at The American Center. Little Sister Alivia earned her backpack and school supplies by setting goals for herself for the coming school year. Katharine also supports Alivia’s education by visiting her at school and reading to her classroom. Katharine and Alivia enjoy doing arts and crafts and reading together. They also maintain a scrapbook documenting all of their outings. Big

Brothers Big Sisters is grateful to all of our volunteers who, like Katharine, are making a difference one child at a time. Congratulations to Big Sister Katharine on being the Big of the Month!