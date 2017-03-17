Volunteer of the Month – Gunnar Reichenberger

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is pleased to recognize Big Brother Gunnar Reichenberger as the Volunteer of the Month for March of 2017. Gunnar has been matched with his Little Brother Vinh since December 2012. They originally were a match in our School Friends program at Wright Middle School and transitioned to our Community Based program in July 2013. As well as being a Big Brother, Gunnar is a CNA with the mobile unit at Meriter Hospital.

In their 4 years together Gunnar and Vinh have developed a wonderful friendship. Vinh says they are very close and he feels like they can talk about their feelings and problems together. Currently Gunnar and Vinh get together every week to work on math and physics together, and not just for Vinh’s benefit but also so Gunnar can study for the MCATs. They also just like to hang out with each other by going out to eat or seeing a movie. Vinh says his favorite activity they have done together was jet skiing- he got up on the first try! The match is also very involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, they have gone through our Kids to Careers program and also came to our Match-iversary Event. Gunnar and Vinh are excited to continue their relationship for many years to come.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is grateful to all of our volunteers who, like Gunnar, are making a difference one child at a time. Congratulations to Big Brother Gunnar on being the Big of the Month!