UW-Madison to offer a full slate of events for Black History Month

Madison, Wis. (Jan. 27, 2017) – The 2017 UW-Madison Black History Month celebration will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in Varsity Hall, Union South. 1308 W. Dayton St., with the “Awkward Black Girl” herself, Issa Rae, who will lead a lecture and Q&A on embracing your awkwardness.

With her own unique flare and infectious sense of humor, Issa Rae’s content has garnered over 23 million views and over 200,000 YouTube subscribers (and counting). In addition to making Glamour Magazine’s “35 Under 35”, Forbes’ “30 Under 30” and Entertainment Weekly’s “Breaking Big” lists, Issa’s hit series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl was the recipient of the coveted Shorty Award for Best Web Show. Issa’s first book, a collection of essays, is a New York Times Best Seller and her latest project, Insecure, a half-hour comedy show for HBO, premiered in the fall to rave reviews and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Issa has received national attention with major media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, ELLE, Seventeen, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Fast Company, MSNBC, Essence, Fader, Variety and more.

The 2017 theme for UW-Madison’s month-long celebration of Black History Month is “Black Joy: Getting Black to Happy, A Celebration of Resilience & Resistance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”

Now in its fourth year, the UW-Madison Black History Month Planning Committee, comprised of 16 student members, has led the organization of nearly two dozen events around the topics of culture, health and healing, social interaction and queer students of color.

To execute the image of Black Joy, the committee plans to have informative and entertaining events that focus on health and healing, culture, and social topics that educate students in a liberating way, said planning committee member Dauntrea Vance. The theme conveys the idea that even though we have had many challenges to face in the past, we still have a right to be happy and celebrate joy.

“The goal of the Black History Month Planning Committee for the 2017 calendar was to promote self-care as a radical act for Black people and people of color,” said Alexis Coleman, Black History Month Planning Committee Co-Chair. “We wanted to do this by facilitating open discussions about reclaiming joy and creating spaces for interactive healing.”

This led to the selection of world-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni, who has been a longstanding image of culture and joy in the Black community, and will speak Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Symphony Room of Gordon Commons, 770 West Dayton Street. Issa Rae, who has more recently emerged as an image of Black joy with her HBO series, Insecure.

“By combining icons emerging from different eras, we want to present to the campus two phenomenal women who have shared and given joy to Black people in their own unique ways,” Coleman said.

With longstanding and recent social/political happenings regarding people of color, the committee wanted to focus on different ways to heal as a community and as individuals, Coleman added. “We wanted to not only educate about social and political conflict, but also promote ways to protect our peace and reclaim our joy.”

The purpose of the Black History Month Committee, which was launched under the guidance of Karla Foster, the Pathways African American Campus and Community Liaison in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement, is to remind students of color that they matter on and off campus. The entire month is dedicated to celebrating just that, and student participation in planning has grown each year.

“I’m so proud of the student committee, which is growing exponentially in inspiration, impact and creativity for our annual Black History Month Celebration,” said Karla Foster, the Pathways to Educational Achievement advisor in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement. “I ask a lot of them and they produced even more than asked by forging an agenda that appeals not only to students of color, but the entire campus population and community we want to reach.”

Not only is the committee devoted to making minorities feel more accepted, it is also about inclusion and having events where everyone can come together and have a great time, Vance said. “The goal of this committee is to bring people together and make UW students feel welcome and comfortable on campus.”

In addition, while their February focus is on Black history, the events are for the entire campus community, especially all students.

“The reason that Black History Month is for all students is because it is a month portraying inclusion and unity, Vance said. “Even though the month of February is classified as a celebration of African American history, it is so much more. It is also signifying strength, tenacity and solidarity, where everyone can come together and honor a significant time in American history.”

In fact, Black History Month is for everyone because Black History is American History, Coleman said. “Not only is Black History Month a time for Black people to be more intentional about celebrating our culture and history, but it’s also a time to share it with others.”

Throughout February, events celebrating Black History Month will include lectures and discussions on relationships, identity, social justice, the African Diaspora, and health/beauty/body issues in a cultural context. Campus organizations will host workshops, activities, fundraisers and social events around acculturation and Black Excellence. A series of landmark and contemporary films also will air throughout the month at the Marquee Cinema in Union South. The celebration will culminate with the dedication of the new UW-Madison Black Cultural Center. Event details can found online at http://www.wisc.edu/black-history/.

Events will include:

Black Joy: Getting Black to Happy A Celebration of Resilience & Resistance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Kick-Off Event:

Black Joy with Issa Rae

Sun., Jan. 29th @ 5pm-7:30pm

Varsity Hall, Union South 1308 W. Dayton St.

Join Intellectual Ratchet, the Wisconsin Union, & the Black History Month Planning Committee for a Lecture with the “Insecure”, “Awkward Black Girl”, and “2017 Golden Globe Nominee” herself, Issa Rae. Sure to be an evening full of quality content of color and all are welcome!

“Let’s have a Kiki: Black Queer Joy in the Creative Arts”

Opening Wed., Feb. 1st @ 12-2pm

All month long – MSC Gallery

A celebration of Black Queer Joy in the Creative Arts throughout time. This exhibition will be up all month long and includes various art pieces by queer and trans people of color. Refreshments provided.

Trap Yoga with Brandon Copeland

Wed., Feb. 1st @ 6pm-7:30pm

Festival Room, Memorial Union

Join us to release stress and break a sweat while listening to the latest trap hits. “Trap Yoga” founder, Brandon Copeland, will lead the class followed by discussion. Suitable for beginners to advanced learners.

So What Are We? Defining Relationships

Thurs., Feb. 2nd @6pm-8pm

MSC Lounge

Healthy relationships look different for a lot people but all of them may have some foundations and characteristics in common. This discussion is an opportunity to explore your own relationship and the relationships within our communities and families. Come join us and university health services officials in maintaining and creating healthier relationships!

Just Bust! Open Mic

Fri., Feb. 3rd Sign-Up 8:30pm, Open Mic 9pm

On Wisconsin Room, Red Gym

Join OMAI/First Wave for Madison’s longest running all-ages open mic. Including community performances and a First Wave mini-spotlight.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Week of Events

Sun., Feb. 5 – Sat. Feb. 11

Join the women of the Zeta Xi Core Chapter for a “Magnificent Delta Week”. Events will center on rededicating ourselves to love, life, laughter, and self-care in the Black community.

Race & Faith Panel: Seeing Color

Tues., Feb. 7 @ 5:45pm-8pm

Pres House, 731 State Street

Join Pres House for an evening of storytelling from members of the UW Madison community in a continued effort to build community, spark new connections, engage, transform, and motivate people to action.

BLM in Research Too, Pt 1: So what IS graduate school?

Wed., Feb. 8th @ 6pm

Sonata Room, Gordon Commons

The BGPSA is hosting two simultaneous panels (Humanities and Science/Engineering) of seasoned graduate students across a variety of disciplines who will share their experiences and advice for students interested in graduate school. After the panel, breakout sessions by disciplines will take place. Refreshments provided!

Social Justice Speaker Series: Imam Daayiee Abdullah

Thurs., Feb. 9th @ 7pm

MSC Lounge, Red Gym

Imam Abdullah, the first openly gay Imam in America, lectures internationally to promote understanding and awareness of issues of racial, gender and sexual equality within and beyond Muslim communities.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

SIGMAGRAMS

Feb. 10th-12th

Need a singing telegram service for Valentine’s Day weekend? Contact a member of the Kappa Rho Chapter to buy flowers, the gift of song, or a personalized card for your special someone.

WUD BHM Film: Love and Basketball (2000)

Thurs. Feb. 9th @ 9pm

Marquee Cinema, Union South

All WUD Films are free and open to students, staff, faculty, and community!

#BlackGirlMagic: Hidden Figures

Sat. Feb. 11th 1pm – 5pm

Palace Cinema, Free Shuttle Pick-Up Location Chazen Museum

Based on a true story. A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program’s first successful space missions. Join the BHM planning committee

for a FREE Saturday Matinee!

ASA Annual Dating for Charity

Sat., Feb. 11th

Ingraham B10, 6:30pm

The African Students Association annual fundraiser benefiting commendable organizations in Africa devoted to enriching lives in disadvantaged communities.

An Evening with Nikki Giovanni

Wed., Feb. 15th @ 7pm

Symphony Room, Gordon Commons

Nikki Giovanni, world-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist, and educator whose work emerged during the 1960’s Civil Rights Movement, is a WUD Distinguished Lecturer and the 2017 Black History Month Keynote. In light of this month’s theme, Black Joy, she will be lecturing on the topic of how “Black love is still Black wealth”.

WUD BHM Film: Malcolm X (1992)

Thurs. Feb. 16th @ 7pm

Marquee Cinema, Union South

All WUD Films are free and open to students, staff, faculty, and community!

Don’t Touch My Hair

Fri., Feb. 17th @ 2:00-4:30pm

MSC Lounge, Red Gym

Dry hair? Cracked skin? Gain tips from Bre’ & B. Mack on protecting yourself against the bitter cold. Then whip your own shea butter (for free!) and purchase products with Savannah Beauty Supply to stay glowing all winter long. Brought to you by WBSU & the BHM Planning Committee.

Down for the Diaspora

Fri. Feb. 17, 2016 @ Open Mic 7pm-8:30pm Dance Workshop 8:30pm-10pm

Frank Holt Center, Kronshage Hall

The African diaspora lives within us every day, so let’s take time to pause our busy schedules and uplift it through an evening of storytelling and dance! University Housing and the Campus Women’s Center invite University Housing residents to come for the Anansi Open Mic and ROOTZ dance workshop.

WUD BHM Film: Loving (2016)

Marquee Cinema, Union South

Fri. Feb. 17th 6pm | Saturday Feb. 18th 6pm | Sunday Feb. 19th 3pm

All WUD Films are free and open to students, staff, faculty, and community!

WUD BHM Film: Cooley High (1975)

Marquee Cinema, Union South

Sat., Feb. 18th 11pm

All WUD Films are free and open to students, staff, faculty, and community!

12th Annual Style & Grace:

Sun., Feb. 19th @ 6pm-8pm

Varsity Hall I, Union South

Join the lovely ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Delta Chapter for an annual evening full of art, speakers, and dinner.

Wisconsin Black Student Union Week of Events

Sun., Feb. 19th-Wed. Feb. 22nd

Join the Black Student Union for a week of events: “Come Black SZN”. Events will include volunteer opportunities, a movie & discussion regarding representations of Blackness, and of course the 2nd Annual Black Knowledge Bowl. See any member of the Black Student Union for more details!

WUD BHM Film: Boyz N The Hood (1991)

Mon., Feb. 20th 7pm

Marquee Cinema, Union South

All WUD Films are free and open to students, staff, faculty, and community!

No Homo: Homophobia and Transphobia in the Black Community

Tues., Feb. 21st @7:30pm

MSC Lounge

Join QPOC, the BHM Planning Committee, and WBSU as we dive into conversation around Black identity and the ways in which homophobia and transphobia are perpetuated in the Black community.

BLM in Research Too, Pt 2: An Exhibition of Black Excellence

Wed., Feb. 22 @ 6pm

Alumni Lounge, Pyle Center

Come soak up some black excellence as black graduate students showcase their research at this BGPSA sponsored poster session.

Sitting At the Feet of Our Elders: An Interactive Talk with Dean Dawn Crim

Thurs., Feb. 23rd @6:30-8:00pm

CCE, Witte Hall

Dr. Crim, School of Education, will lead a discussion about preserving joy and happiness on UW-Madison’s campus while indulging in mug crafts. Refreshments provided.

Faculty of Color Reception

Thurs., Feb. 23rd @ 5pm-7pm

Varsity Hall, Union South

An annual event to celebrate and network with new and recently promoted faculty of color. Register at http://go.wisc.edu/6493b2

WABM Spring 2017 Black Men’s Initiative Forum:

True2You: Unpacking Conformity and Roleplay

Fri., Feb. 24th & Sat. Feb. 25th

Grainger Hall Friday, Feb. 24 6pm-8pm Opening Reception & Dinner w/Keynote Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas (Univ. Of Mizzou)

Saturday, Feb. 25 9am-1pm Follow-Up Seminar & Workshops

Breaking the Mirror: Body Positivity & Beating Dysphoria

Sat., Feb. 25th @ 2-5pm

LGBT Campus Center

Workshop 1 (2-3pm) is intended only for QTPOC students to discuss in community, body issues and challenges faced. Lunch and Workshop 2 (3-5pm) is OPEN to all friends, partners, and allies on how to understand dysphoria, recognize depression and anxiety, and ways to help.

Family Reunion

Sun., Feb. 26th @ 4:00-7:00pm

Symphony Room, Gordon Commons

At the family reunion, who we introducing? Who we introducing? Join in on some family fun as we “Get Black to Happiness” with games, music, DINNER, and family portraits! You wouldn’t want to miss the family now would you?

Black Cultural Center Dedication & Libation Ceremony

Tues., Feb. 28th @ 6pm

Black Cultural Center, Red Gym

Join us in the closing of UW-Madison’s Black History Month, honoring our past, reflecting on the present, and looking towards the future with the dedication of our new Black Cultural Center. ~Reception immediately following~