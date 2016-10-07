The Barbershop and Men’s Health Partnership

A New Way to Access Health Information and Increase Equity for Men of Color

Health education, wellness promotion and diabetes support for men of color and their families will be the focus of a new center that will open October 4th.

The Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association (RLWA) Men’s Health & Education Center will be located inside JP Hair Design Barbershop, located at 584 Grand Canyon Drive in Madison. Approximately 800 men of color who visit the Barbershop each week will benefit from daily education about Prevention and Maintenance of Chronic Health Conditions, Healthy Living, Nutrition and Meal Preparation.

Aaron Perry, founder of the RLWA, is excited about the opportunity to share health tips and support to men at a place they are familiar with. “JP’s is a place that these men are already visiting on a weekly basis. If we can provide them health information where they already are comfortable, it’s a win.”

SSM Health is proud to be the primary sponsor of this new initiative that’s funded through the organization’s Helping Dane County to be Healthy grant program.

“We’re trying to make a lasting impact when it comes to the community’s health,” says Damond Boatwright, SSM Health Regional President of Hospital Operations. “This is a good example of how we can help improve the quality of life for some area families for years to come.”

RLWA is receiving $30,000 annually for three years, as part of the grant program. The group is using health education and special outreach events to help educate men about health issues and connect them with services aimed at improving their overall health. The Rebalanced Life Wellness Association has a special focus on chronic diseases including diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

Perry states, “the Men’s Health & Education Center strengthens our vision to lead Dane County as one of the healthiest in the State for Men of Color to live.”