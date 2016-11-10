Position Open: Continuum of Care (CoC) Coordinator

$58,094.66 – $68,938.74 ANNUALLY

THIS IS FULL-TIME LIMITED TERM EMPLOYMENT (LTE) EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH 2017. CONTINUED EMPLOYMENT AFTER 2017 CONTINGENT ON RECEIVING ANNUAL GRANT FUNDING.

The Community Development Division Strives to Build a Team That Reflects the Diversity of This City and Those We Serve.

This is responsible Community Development work largely intended to support work done by and on behalf of the Dane County Continuum of Care (CoC), of which the City of Madison is a member. This position will work to implement a community wide process to manage and coordinate the efforts of local homeless providers and related organizations to meet the goals of preventing and ending homelessness.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION ACTIVITIES

• Work with service agencies, funders and other stakeholders to identify unmet needs in serving homeless populations.

• Help to establish specific and measurable goals and objectives around homelessness.

• Work with CoC leadership to establish priorities for use in guiding the work of the organization’s members and in making resource allocation decisions.

• Research and identify effective strategies and best practices that are used to address homelessness.

• Provide staff support to facilitate collaboration and coordination around the delivery of homeless services.

• Help to identify and address needs for staff training and development.

• As requested by the CoC Board, represent the CoC at meetings and conferences and engage in advocacy related to homeless issues.

• Provide support to help improve communications between and among CoC service providers, their peers across the country, policy makers, the public and other stakeholders.

COC APPLICATION ACTIVITIES

• Identify review federal and state notices of funding availability to determine applicability to the CoC, eligibility parameters, process requirements, etc., and disseminate that information to CoC member agencies.

• Provide support to the CoC and its Board in developing and executing strategies and internal processes necessary to pursue available funds.

• Provide technical support to CoC agencies to facilitate the preparation and submission of grant proposals, including any required pre-application materials.

• Play a lead role in assembling and submitting final grant applications, on behalf of the CoC, that reflect choices and decisions made by the CoC Board.

• Work with the CoC to help define desired performance outcomes around homeless services, develop effective service strategies, and identify gaps in services.

PROJECT EVALUATION

• Work with the CoC’s Performance/Peer Review committee and others to undertake annual monitoring of CoC agency projects that are funded with federal, state or City-administered programs.

• Ensure program standards reflect current HUD rules/guidance and that agencies adhere to Written Standards that have been adopted by the CoC Board.

• Coordinate training and technical assistance for projects needing assistance.

• Work with CoC agencies, funders and other stakeholders to enhance the performance of the community’s coordinated assessment system and ensure full participation by CoC agencies.

• Work with agencies, funders, persons experiencing homelessness and others to identify and address homeless service gaps.

PARTICIPATE IN THE CONSOLIDATED PLAN

• Develop metrics to measure progress toward broad community outcomes focused on ending homelessness.

• Identify, compile and analyze available data describing the number and demographics of individuals receiving homeless services for use in assessing community need.

• Monitor progress toward reaching benchmarks identified in the Community Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness.

• Perform related work as required.

To view the full job posting including information on our great benefits and to apply online, please visit our website: www.cityofmadison.com/hr. Applications must be received by November 16, 2016 to be considered.