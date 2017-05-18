The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Kraemer Brothers Requesting BIDs for Columbia Correctional Institution – Segregation Unit Expansion

Kraemer Brothers Requesting BIDs for Columbia Correctional Institution – Segregation Unit Expansion, Portage, WI
MBE / DVB

Minority/Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise
Subcontractors & Suppliers
Kraemer Brothers is soliciting bids for:
Columbia Correctional Institution
Segregation Unit Expansion
Portage, Wisconsin

Bid Date: May 31, 2017 – 2:00 PM

If you are interested in quoting his work and need any assistance please contact:

Project Manager: Ron Wunsch
Kraemer Brothers
925 Park Avenue
P.O. Box 219
Plain, WI 53577
Phone: 608-546-2411
Fax: 608-546-2509

“An Equal Opportunity Employer”

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470