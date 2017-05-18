Kraemer Brothers Requesting BIDs for Columbia Correctional Institution – Segregation Unit Expansion, Portage, WI
MBE / DVB
Minority/Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise
Subcontractors & Suppliers
Kraemer Brothers is soliciting bids for:
Columbia Correctional Institution
Segregation Unit Expansion
Portage, Wisconsin
Bid Date: May 31, 2017 – 2:00 PM
If you are interested in quoting his work and need any assistance please contact:
Project Manager: Ron Wunsch
Kraemer Brothers
925 Park Avenue
P.O. Box 219
Plain, WI 53577
Phone: 608-546-2411
Fax: 608-546-2509
