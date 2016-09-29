Hillary Needs Your Vote – Early

By Chirlane McCray

Let me ask you a question: Are you prepared to head to the polls this election season and vote early?

The first communities in Wisconsin have already started voting. And it’s really easy — all you need to do is bring your identification with you when you cast your ballot. And if you have moved since the last time you voted, you can register at the same time as you vote. That’s all there is to it.

Milwaukee is lucky to be one of the Wisconsin communities with an expansion of early voting. And in this election year, it’s especially crucial that voters get to the polls to make their voices heard. Everyone has a say in the direction our country will take. We need you to flex your voting muscle, because we must elect Hillary Clinton as our next president.

Donald Trump asks what African- Americans have to lose by voting for him. The answer is everything.

President Obama had it right when he said, “This is a choice about the very meaning of America.”

We are at a crossroads. Donald Trump’s agenda is a confusion of hate and misinformation. His policies would put prejudice and paranoia into practice.

At a time when we are looking for a president who can bring people together, Trump has done nothing but divide us, tear people down with hateful rhetoric, and bully and demean anyone who disagrees with him.

Hillary Clinton knows that we are stronger together and that America is built on the strength of our diversity. She understands the importance of investing in our children with universal preK, and making sure the economy works for all of our families. Hillary believes in a nation where we lift each other up and work together to find solutions to our biggest challenges.

You have the opportunity to make sure that Donald Trump never makes it to the White House and his dangerous ideas are banished from the national conversation.

You don’t have to wait until Election Day to make your voice heard. Any eligible Wisconsin voter can cast a ballot during Early Vote. Find your nearest polling location at hillaryclinton.com/locate and go vote. And then tell a friend, in fact, tell all your friends. Let’s mobilize the community — we can get more Wisconsinites to the polls than ever before if we work together.

This is the first November election where voters will be required to show a photo ID when voting. If you have a have a Wisconsin driver’s license or a Wisconsin ID card, You’re all set.

Now you need to make a plan — how will you get to the polls between today and November 8th? The earlier the better. Who are you bringing with you? Your aunt? Cousin? Elderly neighbor? Voting early is easy, it saves time, and it allows you to vote around your schedule.

It’s that simple folks. And that’s all it will take to make history and elect the first woman in our history as President of the United States.

Chirlane McCray is a prominent activist and advocate, and the First Lady of New York City.