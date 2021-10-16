The Madison Times

Compiled by Milwaukee Courier Staff Venture capital and private equity have made significant leaps forward to advance diversity and expand equity. Yet as our industries strive to close the racial … Read Full Article
Gov. Tony Evers Signs Formal Apology for Wisconsin’s Indian Boarding Schools
By Ana Martinez-Ortiz Wisconsin residents are on borrowed land. Before Wisconsin became known as Wisconsin, it was home to Native American tribes such as the Menominee, the Ojibwe, the … Read Full Article
Milwaukee and State Officials Launch EvictionFreeMKE
By Ana Martinez-Ortiz As a child, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was evicted from his home several times. Evictions are hard on anybody but are especially hard on children, who may … Read Full Article
County Executive Crowley Applauds Gov. Evers’ $45 Million Investment in Safer Communities and Violence Prevention
On Oct. 13, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $45 million investment in safer communities throughout Wisconsin. Under the governor’s plan $25 million will be invested in violence prevention efforts and the … Read Full Article
Our Public Employees Deserve Collective Bargaining
By Alex Lasry Our public employees across Wisconsin have been through hell during this pandemic. Over and over again, they have had to put their personal safety on the line in order to make … Read Full Article
Critical Mapping and School Safety
Legislatively Speaking By Senator Lena C. Taylor The “Breaking News” alert started beeping on my cell phone. Simultaneously, I heard that signature sound from my television signaling that … Read Full Article
Rock-a-bye Baby: Why The American Child Care Crisis is Bad for the Economy
By LaKeshia N. Myers In 1984, my mother was one of the 52% percent of American women who worked outside the home. Both my parents being public school educators, they knew they would need to … Read Full Article
Active Citizenship is What We Need
To strengthen civics education, we need a Wisconsin Civics Advisory Council By State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly An understanding of civics – of the rights and duties … Read Full Article
Leaders Work to Keep Hmong Community Informed About COVID
’People Just Don’t Quite Understand How Dangerous It Can Be’ By Matt Martinez Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, … Read Full Article
LiberateMKE Wants the People to Decide the Budget
‘This is Our Money; This is Our City’ By Ana Martinez-Ortiz When it comes to the future of Milwaukee, LiberateMKE has a clear vision of what the city could be if only the city allocated its funds … Read Full Article
American Innovators, Not Regulators, Will Solve Climate Change
By Quill Robinson President Joe Biden has pledged to cut America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. He intends to meet this ambitious target through a wave of new federal spending and … Read Full Article
From Jim Crow to James E. Crow, Esquire: White Supremacy is Still Holding On
By LaKeshia N. Myers America is slowly, but surely, becoming more diverse. This has been confirmed for years by census statisticians and has created a wave of panic for some whites who are … Read Full Article