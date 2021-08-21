The Madison Times

Legislatively Speaking By Senator Lena C. Taylor In 2019, I stood on the senate floor of the Wisconsin State Capitol and argued against the passage of Senate Bill 239. The bill, which was … Read Full Article
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams Statement on Afghanistan
Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. released the following statement on the situation in Afghanistan and our country’s obligations to the Afghan people: “As the situation in Afghanistan has … Read Full Article
CDC’s Masking Recommendations Return
Response to Slow the Recent COVID-19 Surge By Darryl Sellers As many Americans bask in hot temperatures that are consistently sweeping across the United States this summer, the COVID-19 front is … Read Full Article
‘We know that Wisconsin is Ready for Legalization’: Sen. Agard Reintroduces Bill to Legalize Cannabis
By Ana Martinez-Ortiz Eight years ago, Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) introduced a bill on the senate floor to legalize cannabis in Wisconsin. The bill received little support, but during a … Read Full Article
‘We have the Roadmap to Reach Our Liberation’: Hmong American Women’s Association Has a New Home
By Ana Martinez-Ortiz In 1993, a group of 13 Hmong women launched the Hmong American Women’s Association. Its mission was to provide a space in Milwaukee where Hmong women could gather. Over … Read Full Article
Medical College of Wisconsin Receives $2.7 Million Grant for Cardio-oncology Research to Improve Life after Cancer for Black and African American Women
The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) was recently awarded funding from the American Heart Association (AHA) for a grant that aims to uncover why Black and African American women are … Read Full Article
Republican Games Will Come At a Heavy Price
Legislatively Speaking By Senator Lena C. Taylor A week ago, a group of conservative supporters held the Audit the Vote Rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol. With colorful characters like … Read Full Article
Doctors Stress Cancer Screenings After COVID-19 Pandemic Slide
By Matt Martinez Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city … Read Full Article
The Spirit of Lee Atwater Lingers Among Us: How Critical Race Theory Became the GOP’s new Southern Strategy
By LaKeshia N. Myers As a historian and educator, I have always been fascinated by the methods and platforms of big tent political parties and the strategists who often lead them. One of the … Read Full Article
The Waterway Restoration Partnership Launches a New One-Stop Shop Website
By Karen Stokes Waterway Restoration Partnership (WRP) recently introduced its new website, www.mkewaterwaypartners.org. This valuable one-stop website unites the WRP’s 15 partners, the work of … Read Full Article
United in Faith Worldwide!
Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Event in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages Breaking a century-old tradition, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event … Read Full Article
MKE Urban Stables Provides Space for Healing and Community
By Ana Martinez-Ortiz If you’ve ever been downtown or at a neighborhood event, you may have noticed that the police officers in attendance are often accompanied by a horse or two. Seeing a … Read Full Article