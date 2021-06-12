Learning to Adapt and Adjust Carroll University Prepares for the Next Semester

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Dr. Hamid Akbari, a professor at Carroll University, teaches classes in the School of Business, where he’s also the dean. His courses cover a range of topics and elements from business administration to strategy. This past year has shown how valuable strategy is in the business world and in the educational one.

Change is always an element, Akbari said, but no one foresaw this change and it caught many by surprise. Akbari is referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, which knocked the world off its feet last March. Companies and schools across the United States were forced to change their method of operations and many, including Carroll University, struggled to pivot.

“I would be remised to say we were ready for this, but we were lost,” Akbari said.

As a liberal arts college, Carroll University, 100 N. East Ave., prided itself on its small in-person classes. About 75% of classes were taught in-person, Akbari estimated. The university shifted to virtual classes for the remainder of the term. This required the IT team to increase the school’s bandwidth and teachers to redesign their courses to better support the students and keep them engaged.

“We learned that no matter what, we can adjust and adapt,” Akbari said.

This upcoming semester Carroll University plans to reinstate in-person classes. But it’s virtual teaching experience is impacting the way the university is offering courses in the upcoming future. The faculty is much more open to developing online courses, Akbari said.

At one point, the university offered hybrid classes. Half the students could attend lectures in person while wearing a mask and social distancing, while the other half remained online. Because the classes were recorded, students could go back and rewatch the lectures, which in turn helped the teachers see the value of technology in their own experience.

The hybrid version gives students more time to study, to participate in internships and to work, Akbari said. It attracts different sections of students, he said, adding that the student population is changing. Carroll University is going forward with in-person classes because that is part of the university’s appeal, but it is open to dual-programs.

The School of Business’ MBA program, for example, offers face-to-face courses and online courses. Students can choose an emphasis on business management, business analytics or health care administration. The school’s certificate program also aims to offer programs that fit a post-pandemic world, Akbari said.

The entire landscape of higher education is going to be challenged, he said. The School of Business is reimagining its courses so that they better encourage students to ask the right questions, prepare them to navigate changing landscapes and teach them to be agile, adaptable and lifelong learners.

“How do we give [students] a degree and prepare them to be lifelong learners,” Akbari asked.

While the university is still exploring this question, it is looking into giving badges to students that focus on their soft skills such as online learning. Although the world of education is transforming, Carroll University’s primary focuses on caring for students, parents, faculty and staff and creating lifelong learners remains.