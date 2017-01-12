The Madison Times

Volunteers of the Month: John and Michelle Meier

John and Michelle Meier

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is pleased to recognize Big Couple John and Michelle Meier as the volunteers of the month of January. Big Couple John and Michelle Meier decided to become Bigs together because they love helping others become successful by reaching their goals. John is the owner of Badger Coaches and Michelle works at CUNA Mutual Group.

John and Michelle have been matched with 12 year old Jaxen for five years. Jaxen’s mother testifies, “I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect and supportive match, even after five years, Jaxen is still excited and looks forward to going with them.” This Big Couple is dedicated to helping their Little Brother with his reading and writing as well as exposing him to various opportunities within the community. Big Brothers Big Sisters is grateful to all of our volunteers who, like this Big Couple, are making a difference one child at a time. Congratulations to Big Couple John and Michelle on being Bigs of the Month!

