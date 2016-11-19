Volunteer of the Month – Saran Ouk

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is pleased to recognize Big Sister Saran Ouk as the Volunteer of the Month for November of 2016. Saran has been matched with her Little Sister Jyree since August 2009. As well as being a Big Sister, Saran is a Loan Officer at Alliant Credit Union.

In their 7 years together Saran and Jyree have become every close, and think of each other as family now. Saran says that it has been awesome to watch Jyree grow into the young woman she is today. Saran and Jyree enjoy hanging out together on State Street, going on their annual Devil’s Lake trip, and doing their favorite thing – enjoying a good meal together! Jyree says her favorite activity they have done together is running a 5k. The match is also very involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, volunteering every year at Bowl for Kids’ Sake and coming to many events like our Match-iversary, Picnic, and Gala.

Saran is very supportive of Jyree in many areas of her life. Jyree has said she has learned a lot from Saran, and appreciates it when she helps her with her school work. Saran and Jyree are excited to continue their relationship for many years to come.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is grateful to all of our volunteers who, like Saran, are making a difference one child at a time. Congratulations to Big Sister Saran on being the Big of the Month!