Volunteer of the Month – Big Brother Dan Klabunde

This month’s Volunteer of the Month is Big Brother Dan Klabunde. He and Little Brother Demarkis were matched in December 2014. Alongside his role as a Big Brother, Dan also works as a Senior Policy Analyst for the US Government Accountability Office.

This past year has been unfathomably hard for Demarkis and his family. Throughout their trials, Dan has remained a constant for this family. Demarkis’ mother says, “He’s the best Big Brother that Demarkis ever had and I am blessed to have him in our lives!” Together, Dan and Demarkis do things like riding bikes, watching movies, exploring the city, and recently Dan taught Demarkis how to fish!

Dan is very thoughtful of Demarkis’ development in school and tries to incorporate math and reading into their outings when appropriate. Dan says, “I volunteer with BBBS because I think it is important for young people to have mentors that offer support and experiences that open their lives and minds to new possibilities, cultures and people.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County thanks Dan Klabunde for being a phenomenal Big Brother!