Volunteer of the Month – Ann DeTienne

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is pleased to recognize Big Sister Ann DeTienne as the Volunteer of the Month for August. Ann, the distribution manager at Second Harvest, saw value in becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters after witnessing her mother’s friend in touch with her Little sister after 30 years of being her Big Sister; she saw the benefits and wanted to be that very thing to child in need of a mentor.

Ann has been matched with her Little Sister Antwonnique since March of 2010 and they are best of friends. When asked how Ann made a difference in her life, Antwonnique responded with, “I like spending time with Ann. I can count on her. She is always there for me and I have learned that I can be anything I want to be as long as I put my mind to it”

Big Sister Ann helps Little Sister Antwonnique with her homework; she is a 4.0 student and a participant in the AVID Program. They enjoy reading, having lunches together and most importantly talking as lifelong friends. Big Brothers Big Sisters is grateful to all of our volunteers who, like Ann, are making a difference one child at a time. Congratulations to Big Sister Ann on being the Big of the Month!