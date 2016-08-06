Trump Attacks Slain Soldiers Family after DNC Appearance

By Urban Media News

Last week, Democrats gathered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to nominate Hillary Clinton as their candidate for President of the United States. Among the Democratic heavy hitters making their case most passionately for Hillary was First Lady Michelle Obama.

Emphasizing the historic nature of her husband’s presidency, and of Mrs. Clinton’s nomination, Mrs. Obama noted that, “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves. And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent, black young women playing with their dogs on the White House lawn. And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters and all our sons and daughters now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States.”

Two nights later, President Obama himself took to the stage to note the progress made during his presidency and pass the torch to Mrs. Clinton. In his remarks he stated that, “I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President of the United States of America.”

Other major speakers included Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, selected as Secretary Clinton’s running mate days before the convention, as well as outgoing Vice President Joe Biden. The most notable appearance of the convention however, was that of Khzir and Ghazala Khan, Gold Star parents whose son was killed in the line of duty while serving our country in Iraq.

After praising Secretary Clinton for referring to her son as “the best of America,” Mr. Khan tore into Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying that he, “consistently smears the character of Muslims. He disrespects other minorities – women, judges, even his own party leadership. He vows to build walls and ban us from this country.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, Mr. Khan challenged Mr. Trump to read the US Constitution, even offering to lend him his copy. It was a stirring scene that has been seared into the public consciousness not only due to the power of his words, but by the fact that Trump has attacked the Khan family in the days since.

Backlash and condemnation to Trump’s attacks against a family who sacrificed their son for our country has been swift and fierce. Republicans have denounced Trump’s attacks, as have nonpartisan Veterans organizations such as the VFW. Perhaps the most damning reaction came from our President Obama, who in the wake of Trump’s attacks against a Gold Star family deemed Trump “unfit” to serve as Commander-in-Chief.

President Obama went on to challenge Republicans to withdraw their support for Mr. Trump after his repeated insults against communities of color, women, and even the disabled. While it is unlikely that Republicans will abandon Trump en masse, the harsh, justified condemnation from President Obama underscores the stakes in this fall’s presidential election.

Closer to home, last week also saw a federal judge rule Governor Scott Walker’s unfair Voter ID law discriminatory and overturned portions of the law. Although state Republicans will undoubtedly appeal the decision, it now looks likely that there will be additional opportunities to early vote, including on Sunday’s, prior to Election Day. Easing the blatantly discriminatory restrictions Walker and his allies sought to place on communities of color means it will be even easier to participate in the fall election.

With so much at stake, that’s a good thing.