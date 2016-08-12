Synergy Coworking and Project Kinect Combine Forces for HOME Campaign

Synergy Coworking and Project Kinect announce the launch of the HOME Campaign. HOME: Holistically Optimizing Modern Endeavors. This campaign focuses on coworking and community building wherever it happens and how cooperatively, we can have a greater impact. The campaign will redefine the workplace and its role in the Madison community, bring visibility to and bridge work spaces, and encourage action to make Madison the home we want it to be.

This campaign will include partnerships that will deliver public forums, workshops, networking and other events. It will also include the Masterminds and Press Entrepreneurs series to be announced later this fall. We will be kicking the campaign off with a launch party on August 11th, 2016 from 5pm -7:30pm in the parking lot of Synergy Coworking (5201 Old Middleton Rd). The event will have Let’s Eat Out! Food carts, Ale Asylum beer, and games to enjoy a nice evening outside.

Madison is freckled with brilliant coworking spaces and the HOME campaign aims to elevate Madison by adding an Urban Collaborative Model to the equation. Through this model we will create an open collaborative network of doers that join efforts and resources to advance a prepared, skilled, and inclusive Madison. The model will strengthen outreach, build capacity and increase impact. The Home campaign will be our launching pad and canvas to begin this work.

To get event updates and learn more about Project Kinect or Synergy Coworking, visit http://www.ProjectKinect.com or http://www.synergymadison.com/

About Synergy Coworking: Synergy Coworking provides flexible workspace including private offices, meeting rooms, and event space. Synergy fosters a diverse and professional environment and community of growth and collaboration through the exchange of knowledge, expertise, ideas, resources, and tools. We also facilitate strategic connections and provide guidance for utilizing Madison’s ecosystem of support for small businesses, startups, and professionals.

About Project Kinect: Project Kinect is a consulting and project management firm that aims to connect positive social change agents and organizations with tools, resources, other doers, and the exposure necessary to have impactful and rewarding success in their social change endeavors.