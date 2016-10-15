The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

SouthernCare Madison Public Notice of Closure

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CLOSURE

The SouthernCare, Inc. d/b/a SouthernCare Madison hospice agency located at 402 Gammon Place, STE 110, Madison, WI 53719 announces its closure and will no longer participate in the Medicare program (Title XVIII of the Social Security Act) effective October 31, 2016.

The agreement between SouthernCare, Inc. d/b/a SouthernCare Madison and the Secretary of Health and Human Services has terminated on October 31, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Social Security Act.

No payment for patients whose plan of care that began on or after the date of closure will be made by the Medicare program. For patients whose plans of care began prior to the closure effective date, payment to the agency can be made for services furnished up to 30 days following the effective date of closure.

We would like to thank our staff, physicians and community for their trust and support.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470