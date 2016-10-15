SouthernCare Madison Public Notice of Closure

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CLOSURE

The SouthernCare, Inc. d/b/a SouthernCare Madison hospice agency located at 402 Gammon Place, STE 110, Madison, WI 53719 announces its closure and will no longer participate in the Medicare program (Title XVIII of the Social Security Act) effective October 31, 2016.

The agreement between SouthernCare, Inc. d/b/a SouthernCare Madison and the Secretary of Health and Human Services has terminated on October 31, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Social Security Act.

No payment for patients whose plan of care that began on or after the date of closure will be made by the Medicare program. For patients whose plans of care began prior to the closure effective date, payment to the agency can be made for services furnished up to 30 days following the effective date of closure.

We would like to thank our staff, physicians and community for their trust and support.