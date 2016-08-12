Positions Open: Special Ed Teacher, Speech Pathologist, Occupational Therapist at United Cerebral Palsey

UNITED CEREBRAL PALSY OF GREATER DANE COUNTY (UCP) OPENINGS

Come work with our team! Monday- Friday with Birth to 3 Connections year- round program for children who have disabilities & developmental delays. Early Interventionists work with families in their natural environments. Varying case load size and locations in Dane County. Pay is per diem, with mileage reimbursement.

• Early Childhood Special Education Teacher 809 or 808 WI License required

• Speech Pathologist CCC & WI License required

• Occupational Therapist WI License required

Send cover letter & resume to:

UCP

Birth to 3 Connections

Attn: Elsa Bruner

2801 Coho Street

Suite 300

Madison, WI 53713

or elsabruner@ucpdane.org

Cultural diversity is important to us. Persons of color and/or diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer.

Visit our website at www.ucpdane.org.

UCP is dedicated to understanding disabilities, creating opportunities and promoting a community where everyone belongs. We strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and adults with a range of disabilities, and in the lives of their families. Beyond cerebral palsy, we also support individuals with autism, epilepsy, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury and delays in speech, mobility and overall development.