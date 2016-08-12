The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Positions Open: Program Manager, Administrative Assistant at Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County Job Openings

Program Manager
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

The Program Manager is responsible for database management, human resources liaison and administrative duties. For a complete list of job duties and application information, go to: habitatdane.org/Job-Openings

Administrative Assistant/ Receptionist
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

The Administrative Assistant/ Receptionist is responsible for answering phones, greeting guests at the front desk and donation entry and acknowledgments. For a complete list of job duties and application information, go to: habitatdane.org/Job-Openings

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the Habitat ReStores are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employers committed to a diverse workplace. Under our Affirmative Action plan we encourage people of color, women and individuals with a disability to apply.

