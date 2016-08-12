Positions Open: Nutrition Education Program Leadership Positions at UW-Extension

NUTRITION EDUCATION PROGRAM LEADERSHIP VACANCIES – DANE COUNTY

Join us in making a positive impact on the lives of families by strengthening the nutrition education efforts provided by Cooperative Extension’s Family Living Programs. Two vacancies.

• Nutrition Program Administrator- Provide leadership and support for the Dane County Nutrition Education Program. Train and manage staff, administer the program budget, and collaborate with local agencies. Plan, implement, and evaluate culturally relevant educational programs for food stamp-eligible families and individuals.

• Healthy Communities Coordinator- Partner with community agencies to plan and implement comprehensive multi-level policy, systems, and environmental changes to promote healthy eating and physical activity behaviors among at-risk and low-income residents.

Application Deadline:

September 6, 2016

Questions?

Call 608-890-0741

For a complete position description and how to apply, please visit: http://jobs.ces.uwex.edu/.

AA/EEO Employer